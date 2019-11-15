Owner Jon Lucas started All Directions Heating and Cooling with the average homeowner in mind.
“I have seen one too many people get an unfair deal on service or replacement just because the homeowner didn’t know any better,” Lucas states, on his website. “I’m here to change that. I am in it for the customer. Let me pass on my knowledge and fair pricing. You won’t be disappointed.”
All Directions Heating and Cooling can take care of all HVAC needs, which include: service, repair, new install and seasonal maintenance
All Directions’ goal is to keep customers happy and comfortable. Lucas is not only interested in recommending, but also educating customers about what course of action will work best.
The finalists for Best Heating and Cooling service were Ron’s Mechanical, Ries Heating and Air Conditioning, Precision Heating and Cooling, Peak Heating and Cooling Inc., Sebold Heating and Cooling, Waconia Comfort, and Pronto Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc.