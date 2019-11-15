Lotus Lake Gifts + Decor in Chanhassen is celebrating its third anniversary this year. Co-owner Katie Nordby said the store is the “best of the best” because of her co-owner — her mother.
“We have a really wide variety of both locally made and new items,” Nordby said. “I also think that because my mom and I do the buying you get two totally different styles and/or tastes.”
Nordby said there is something for everyone at Lotus — homemade, local, Minnesota-made products and more. Lotus Lake Gifts + Decor is located at 412 W. 78th Street in Chanhassen.
Lotus also supports the local community by partnering with the school district as a job site for students with disabilities. Nordby worked with students with disabilities before starting Lotus Lake Gifts + Decor in 2016.
