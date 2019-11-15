Ridgeview Medical Center began as a 45-bed community hospital in 1963, and has since grown to an independent, nonprofit, regional health care system serving the southwest metro region of the Twin Cities.
Ridgeview has received national recognition for clinical excellence and extraordinary service.
Its network now includes three hospitals — in Waconia, Arlington and Le Sueur — a multitude of primary and specialty care clinics, emergency services, urgent care and specialty programs, a nursing home, independent living apartments, and Two Twelve Medical Center in Chaska — a free-standing 24/7 emergency and urgent care facility with multispecialty clinics and services.
In 2014, it expanded its services to include Ridgeview Community Network, as a health plan option that now serves 75 area employers.
Ridgeview serves a population of more than 300,000 people. Ridgeview is one of the largest employers in Carver County, with more than 2,200 employees and nearly 400 volunteers supporting the organization.
