Mathew L Blanch Landscape Design & Development, Inc. is a family owned and operated business operating out of Prior Lake and serving the Twin Cities metro. It was founded in 2003.
“We specialize in outdoor living spaces — patios, fire pits, fireplaces, retaining walls, and planting schemes,” said Mathew Blanch. “In the winter months we provide snow removal services for commercial customers.”
Blanch — a believer in integrity, great customer service, quality work and efficiency — can be found in the field, personally working on each project.
“We take great pride in our work, so we literally put our name on each project!” Blanch notes.
