Gilbert Legal, PLLC, located in Waconia, was founded on May 1, 2016, by Leah R. Gilbert.
Gilbert focuses her practice in the areas of estate planning, post-death administration and elder law. She says she “truly enjoys” assisting clients with disability planning, farm/business succession planning, entity planning, tax planning and long-term care planning.
Gilbert Legal does individualized planning for life, disability and death.
“Planning should begin with identifying your goals and exploring all options available. Your plan should be customized to meet your needs, as no one will have the same family dynamics, assets and most importantly, goals,” Gilbert said. “As life changes, so should your plan.”
Although the office is based in Waconia (133 W. 1st St., Suite G), Gilbert does travel to some locations for a free initial consultation.
Gilbert Legal’s website is gilbertlegal.org.
Other finalists were Brekke Clyborne & Ribich LLC in Shakopee, Kirsten J Smith Law LLC in Chaska, L.L. Johnson Law Office in Savage and Halper & Joseph, PLLC in Waconia.