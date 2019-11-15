Cornerstone Insurance, based in Victoria, was founded in 2001 by Laura O’Neill and Dave Barsness.
“We are an independent car and home insurance agency that specializes in finding families the best possible combination of great rates and excellent coverage to protect their families. We represent 12 different insurance companies so we can shop your rates for you. Our mission is to deliver the best protection with the very best service possible,” said O’Neill, Cornerstone president.
Cornerstone includes a team of five licensed insurance agents with over 40 years of experience, O’Neill notes. This allows the business “to make sure that families are protected if they suffer a bad car accident, or their home has damage from things like hail or water.”
“We really understand the importance of proper coverage, and help our clients set up their coverages. We also understand the pressures of keeping your household budget manageable, so we constantly review your rates to make sure you’re always getting the best price possible. We are all local residents, who live in the community and treat our clients like family,” O’Neill said.
