The annual-favorite Lions Tap was voted Best Lunch Spot in the southwest metro for 2019. It also won in the categories of Best Restaurant, Best Bar/Bar Restaurant, Best Fries and Best Burger.
"I am honored that Lions Tap was selected Best of the Best in so many categories," said General Manager Dave Wanek.
Burt and Bonnie Notermann bought the restaurant, then named Lyons Tap, in 1977. Over 40 years later, the cozy, wood-paneled eatery has drawn diners from far and wide to its tables on Spring Road, far from the hustle and bustle of central Eden Prairie.
"Lions Tap has stayed true to its roots," Wanek reflected.
Despite a months-long road construction project that has torn up the restaurant's parking lot, the spot is always bustling during the lunch hour.
The finalists for best lunch spot were Zuppa Cucina in Shakopee, Pablo’s Mexican Restaurant, Houlihan's Restaurant and Bar in Chanhassen, School of the Wise Coffee & Sandwich Shop, Tavern 4&5, Red Bench Bakery, Lago Tacos Excelsior, Cafe Thyme and Charlie's On Prior.