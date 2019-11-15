The Parlour Salon & Spa, opened in Victoria in November 2010, offering various manicure and pedicure options, as well as hair and skin services.
Alex Holzer and Jessica Mevissen — the duo behind the manicures and pedicures at Parlour Salon & Spa — have a combined 41 years in the nail industry, Mevissen, a certified nail technician, said.
“When you get to do a job that you love and get to work with your best friend great things happen,” Mevissen said.
Holzer and Mevissen have medical backgrounds (Holzer is a nurse and works with a podiatrist, Mevissen was an EMT/paramedic). Because of this, they know the importance of using hospital grade disinfectant after every service to guarantee a clean and healthy environment, Jessica explained.
Parlour Salon & Spa offers a wide range of services from a simple nail trim to a full medical pedicure. As much as Holzer and Mevissen like doing manicures, pedicures are their passion. They love a challenge and are happy to meet new clients who may struggle with foot concerns stemming from diabetes, ingrown toenails, health issues, corns, callouses etc., Mevissen said.
Parlour Salon & Spa’s website is www.theparlourgirls.com. The address is 7940 Victoria Drive, Suite 101, in Victoria.
