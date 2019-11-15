Emily Strack, owner of Total Health Massage Therapy in Jordan, has been doing massage work for more than 19 years.
As the sole owner and massage therapist of the business, she offers a number of services, including 30-, 60- and 80-minutes massages, relaxation and deep issue offerings and 60- and 80-minute hot stone therapy sessions.
Total Health Massage Therapy, 221 1st St. E, also offers pregnancy massage and newly-added CBD massages in 60- and 80-minute sessions.
Strack works full-time as a chiropractic assistant at Total Health Advantage, which is housed in the same building. She opened her massage business in that office in 2017 and it serves as her secondary job.
“I’m so blessed to have an amazing boss that allows me to schedule clients during non-patient hours in the office,” she said.
What makes her business stand out? Strack said she believes it’s word of mouth.
“I give everyone a phenomenal massage that fits their specific needs,” she said.
Strack said she’s interested in furthering her massage business with cupping and she hopes to have her certification class done by 2020.
