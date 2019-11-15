Michael King Orthodontics is unique in the fact it is one: One doctor, one office and one location.
“We focus on individualized attention and state-of-the-art specialty care,” said Dr. King. “We’re not volume oriented, instead, we’re responsive to your needs recognizing that you are the heart of our practice.”
Translation: Dr. King treats his patients from start to finish and everything in between.
Dr. King finished dental school at the top of his class. He then completed two years of orthodontic specialty training. Today, he’s a a board certified orthodontic specialist, a level of mastery achieved by only 33% of all orthodontists.
Michael King Orthodontics offers a variety of treatment options for all ages, including clear braces and Invisalign.
The process starts with a complimentary comprehensive examination. An explanation follows, as well as a recommendation should orthodontic treatment be necessary.
Why?
Every smile is different.
