Sometimes, you just need to relax, sit out in the warm sun, enjoy a good meal, drink a cool beverage and appreciate the view.
You can find that at Charlie’s on Prior. It’s located lakeside in Prior Lake and it’s open year-round. But in the warm summer months there are not many better options than sitting on the patio and watching the boats on the lake roll in with good company around.
The food is good too. Charlie’s offers a variety of dining experiences, whether you are sitting at the waterfront bar, the Landing, or on the outdoor patio. There’s also live music, the lower patio is dog friendly, and Sundays provide football game day specials.
Charlie’s is also a marina and it has roughly 40 seasonal boat-slip rentals, restaurant slips, and dockside to-go order parking for boaters. So don’t hesitate to get a boat rental slip for 2020 because they can go fast.
Other finalists included Maynards, McCoys Copper Pint, Iron Tap, Excelsior Brewing Company, Jordan Supper Club & Tap Room, Heartbreakers Bar & Grill, The Noble Lion, Brindisi’s Pub and Unmapped Brewing Co.