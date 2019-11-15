What makes a good pizza?
One might say the toppings. The cheese, the sauce, the crust, oh, and the fixings.
One might say how it’s prepared.
Once you fall in love with a certain place, you’re likely to keep coming back.
Detello’s of Chaska opened its doors in Chaska’s Jonathan Square at the corner of Highway 41 and Pioneer Drive in November 2012. And ever since pies have been flying out the door.
Readers named the pizza and pasta restaurant the best pizza in the area. The Eden Prairie location on Dell Road and County Road 62 was also nominated.
“Detello’s has been family owned and operated for over 30 years. Pete and Jodi opened the first restaurant a month before their February wedding. Together they created an exceptional family atmosphere with great food, surrounding themselves with even better people along the way,” the company’s website says.
Detello’s is all about family, so make sure to check our their family favorites section.
Other finalists were: Tony B’s Pizza of Chaska, Turtle’s Bar & Grill of Shakopee, Lakers Tavern and Pizza of Prior Lake, Clancy’s Bar & Pizza Parlor of Jordan, Joey Nova’s of Excelsior, Gina Maria’s Pizza of Chanhassen, Punch Pizza of Eden Prairie, and Olive’s Fresh Pizza Bar of Excelsior.