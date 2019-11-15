Looking to make a great first impression on a first date or are you trying to rekindle a romance?
Is your wedding anniversary coming up? Don’t worry about finding a place to take your significant other.
The choice seems pretty clear — Perron’s Sul Lago in downtown Prior Lake. It’s become a mainstay in fine dining as an Italian bistro, since it opened its doors in 2006.
Todd Perron does it all. He’s the owner and he makes the food, including fresh-cut steaks, delicious seafood and handmade Risotto that’s ready for your tastebuds. And if you are hungry for something a little more casual, there’s simple Italian cuisine too that can fill you up, including pizza, lasagna and meatball sandwiches.
There’s also a plenty of wine to choose from.
The setting is cozy and intimate, perfect for that all-important impression on a first date or to create even more fireworks in your already established relationship.
Other finalists included Minnesota Landscape Arboretum and The Noble Lion.