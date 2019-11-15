At Pablo's Mexican Restaurant a menu full of corn tortillas and flourless sauces creates a gluten free culinary tour.
Started by the Schwaesdall family in 1986, the California-style Mexican restaurant has been serving up family recipes for over three decades. Since 2013, gluten free patrons have been greeted with a dedicated double-sided menu to the best Pablo's has to offer.
"It gives everybody the ability to have the same taste that everyone gets to enjoy, except without the gluten," Ed Schwaesdall, Pablo's co-owner said.
Ed, who runs with restaurant his brother Ron, their wives and kids, said that making gluten free entrees didn't take much with the importance of corn in Mexican cooking. And it's payed off ten fold.
"I think it's a huge attraction to our restaurant," Ed said. "We actually take it to heart when they come in."
