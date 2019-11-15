BP Mechanical was founded about 10 years ago.
Originally, the family owned business was just open weekends and evenings for service calls as a second job, but has since grown to become a full-time business.
“It all was started with a garbage disposal replacement and has gone from there,” noted BP Mechanical co-owners Kirsten Hanson and Pat Andrews.
The business mainly does residential plumbing service and remodels throughout the southwest metro.
“We don’t advertise a lot, and owe everything to our amazing customers for making our business what it is today,” report Hanson and Andrews.
