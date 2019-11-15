BP Mechanical

BP Mechanical co-owner Kirsten Hanson with one of the company’s service vehicles.

 Submitted photo

BP Mechanical was founded about 10 years ago.

Originally, the family owned business was just open weekends and evenings for service calls as a second job, but has since grown to become a full-time business.

“It all was started with a garbage disposal replacement and has gone from there,” noted BP Mechanical co-owners Kirsten Hanson and Pat Andrews.

The business mainly does residential plumbing service and remodels throughout the southwest metro.

“We don’t advertise a lot, and owe everything to our amazing customers for making our business what it is today,” report Hanson and Andrews.

Other finalists include: My Plumber Inc. and NRG Plumbing.

