Shakopee Area Catholic School (SACS) was voted as best private elementary school, private middle school and best child care provider.
SACS was established in 1970 as a consolidation of the three Catholic parish schools in Shakopee.
In 2013, Shakopee Area Catholic School officially became the parish school of Saints Joachim and Anne of Shakopee.
SACS is a school of about 700 students in grades pre-K to 8. SACS has nearly 100 caring staff members who are committed to helping children succeed. Over 80 percent of the teachers have master’s degrees in the subject area they teach.
The mission statement is "Shakopee Area Catholic School nurtures the body, mind and soul of each child. We develop morally responsible leaders through rigorous, innovative academics in a welcoming and faith-filled Catholic community."
SACS continues to provide: excellent academic achievement; a strong community where students are guided in faith; small class size with teachers who will know your child; teachers and staff who nurture the body, mind, and soul of your child; and a community that supports your child and your family.
