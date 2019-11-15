Holy Family Catholic High School opened its doors in the fall of 2000 to an inaugural class of freshman and sophomores. Today, the Victoria school educates students in grades nine through 12, offering a complete extra and co-curricular program, along with a college preparatory curriculum.
The school’s mission is an exceptional faith-based learning community that is focused on helping students reach their full potential as moral and ethical leaders of the future.
Holy Family Catholic emphasizes providing caring faculty and cutting-edge academic programs, offering students more than just a diploma.
“Bottom line, if we boil things down to the very core and essence of what Holy Family has to offer, and frankly what sets us apart, the answer is simple. In the words of 20-year Principal Kathie Brown, ‘At Holy Family, we take care of students like no one else. When they come to us, we meet them where they are at, and then we love them too much to let them stay there,’” said Mike Brennan, president of the school.
“That requires knowing each student not just by name, but by interests, strengths, and even challenges, and providing them the opportunities and support to grow and succeed,” he added.
Other finalists were Southwest Christian High School of Chaska and Mayer Lutheran High School of Mayer.