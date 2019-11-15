Cologne Academy was named Best Elementary School and Best Middle School for good reason.
“Cologne Academy is the product of civil leadership and community support that echoed a similar need and desire to bring traditional education and core character values back into the public schoolhouse,” notes Kelly Farrell, with Cologne Academy.
The school is a kindergarten through eighth-grade public school, with no district boundaries. It was founded in 2008 and is a top-performing school academically, ranked 17th out of 452 districts in Minnesota and performing 96.2 % better than other Minnesota districts.
“CA is proud of its academic achievements and recognizes that educated minds thrive within a cultural environment that exudes character,” Farrell notes.
Call 952-466-2276 or email frontdesk@cologneacademy.org to schedule a tour.
Other Public Elementary School finalists include: Sweeney Elementary School, Victoria Elementary School, Bluff Creek Elementary School, La Ola del Lago Elementary School, Glendale Elementary School, Jordan Elementary School, Clover Ridge Elementary School, Jonathan Elementary School, Carver Elementary School and Redtail Ridge Elementary School.
Other Public Middle School finalists include: Chaska Middle School West, Jordan Middle School, Hidden Oaks Middle School, Chaska Middle School East, Shakopee East Junior High School, Shakopee West Middle School, Central Middle School, Waconia Middle School and Pioneer Ridge Middle School.