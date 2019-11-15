Realtor Mallorie Rife has been with Edina Realty in Prior Lake for two years but can help residents buy and sell homes all over the south and west suburbs.
“I’m kind of all over,” she said.
Rife moved from the corporate world to real estate for a change of focus, she added: “I really just wanted to get into something where I was helping people a little bit more.”
Being a Realtor requires continuing education and testing on ethics, duties and client representation, Rife said. She takes clients seriously, following along throughout the entire process and bringing her corporate experience to negotiations.
Other finalists were April and Matt Schafer with RE/MAX in Savage, Nick Monson with RE/MAX in Prior Lake, Brian Hallblade of Hallblade Realty in Tonka Bay, John Wichmann with RE/MAX in Victoria, Cara Hobbs with Keller Williams Realty in Eden Prairie, Paul Busselman with RE/MAX in Prior Lake, Karen Stiles and Paul Bothof with RE/MAX in Savage, Scott Nagel with Keller Williams in Wayzata and Gail and Andy Haering with Edina Realty in Shakopee.