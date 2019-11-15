Not satisfied with its titles of Best Lunch Spot, Best Fries and Best Burger, Lions Tap took home the crown of Best Restaurant in the southwest metro this year.
"I am honored that Lions Tap was selected Best of the Best in so many categories," said general manager Dave Wanek.
Burt and Bonnie Notermann bought the restaurant, then named Lyons Tap, in 1977. Over 40 years later, the cozy, wood-paneled eatery has drawn diners from far and wide to its tables on Spring Road, far from the hustle and bustle of central Eden Prairie.
Its hand-shaped patties and simple burgers (tomatoes, lettuce, bun, patty: That's all you need) turn one-time visitors into lifelong fans. Also popular are its craft beers and root beer.
"Lions Tap has stayed true to its roots," Wanek reflected.
The finalists for best restaurant were Pablo’s Mexican Restaurant, Wildfire Eden Prairie, Houlihan's Restaurant and Bar in Chanhassen, Suzette's Restaurant, Perron's Sul Lago, The Noble Lion, Cafe Thyme, Zuppa Cucina, and Iron Tap.