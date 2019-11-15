The Hair Loft in Belle Plaine has undergone some big changes in the last several months. Struck by tragedy with the loss of its owner, Ashley Buck stepped up to the plate to carry on the salon’s legacy.
“We’ve had so much support and love from our community,” Buck said. “We’re so grateful for it.”
Now open for three years at 103 W. Main St., Belle Plaine, the salon offers services like colors, waxes, cuts, and “anything to make you feel pretty,” Buck said.
With a staff of four, The Hair Loft caters to whatever a client’s needs may be. Each stylist has their own style and own personality, so no matter who comes through the doors, the salon is able to take care of a customer’s needs and taste.
The salon’s atmosphere, employee personalities, a desire to make clients leave feeling good and “hair therapy sessions” are what keep clients coming back, Buck said.
“I would definitely just chalk it up to the girls here,” she said.
