It’s easy to get lost in the delicious possibilities of Zuppa Cucina’s Italian menu, but this year one sandwich rose above the rest.
The focaccia turkey was voted this year’s best sandwich in the metro. It’s not hard to see why. The smoked turkey breast is dressed with a basil aioli and rests on a bed of forest greens, tomato, bacon and gouda cheese.
Opened in 2002 the restaurant has delivered on it’s promise to be Shakopee’s favorite “family-owned and locally operated” Italian sandwich shop. The eatery also took top honors for best sandwich shop in the Best of the Best contest.
As if the focaccia turkey wasn’t a testament enough to the restaurant’s skill, two of its other items — the smoked salmon lox bagel and chicken salad sandwiches— were contenders for this year’s title as best sandwich.
The rest of the menu showcases delectable ingredients like capicola, prosciutto, roasted pork loin, basil aioli, cabernet vinaigrette, and fresh made ciabatta. And there’s something for everyone. Zuppa Cucina does wraps, bagel sandwiches, pizzas, soups, salads and gluten free offerings.