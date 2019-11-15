When you want gourmet food on a lunchtime rush, Zuppa Cucina is the place to go.
Opened in 2002 the restaurant has delivered on it's promise to be Shakopee's favorite "family-owned and locally operated" Italian sandwich shop.
The menu showcases delectable ingredients like capicola, prosciutto, roasted pork loin, basil aioli, cabernet vinaigrette, and fresh made ciabatta and focaccia. And there's something for everyone. Zuppa Cucina does wraps, bagel sandwiches, pizzas, soups, salads and gluten free offerings.
Looking for a guaranteed winner? Try the Focaccia Turkey. Voted this year's best sandwich in the metro, the smoked turkey breast is dressed with basil aioli and rests on a bed of forest greens, tomato, bacon and gouda cheese.
The finalists were Crumb Gourmet Deli in Eden Prairie, Cafe Thyme in Chanhassen, Jersey Mike's Subs, Red Bench Bakery in Chaska and School of the Wise Coffee & Sandwich Shop in Victoria.