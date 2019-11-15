“Since 1928, Auburn Homes & Services has been serving seniors in the spirit of Christ’s love,” said Krista Buesgens, with Auburn.
Auburn Homes & Services is a nonprofit organizations with campuses in Chaska and Waconia. Auburn offers independent living, assisted living and memory care, as well as rehabilitation services and skilled nursing care.
“Our communities have comfortable living spaces and a diverse range of services for seniors seeking the ideal balance between independence and support,” Buesgens said.
“Auburn Homes & Services strives to make residents feel at home in our senior living communities. We have a holistic care approach and an atmosphere that reflects the warmth and spirit of a close-knit community.”
