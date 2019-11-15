Future Concepts Studio + Spa in Eden Prairie and Spalon Montage in Chanhassen tied for first place for best spa/spa service in the southwest metro.
Future Concepts was founded more than 26 years ago and has been in the same location in Eden Prairie ever since, said owner Mike Latanision. Over that time, the studio and spa, 6403 City West Parkway, has grown and is currently home to 27 employees.
The quality and consistency of employees is what keeps clientele coming back, he said.
“I have six employees that have been here over 10 years,” Latanision said. New hires, while they may have formal cosmetology training, must go through Future Concepts’ in-house training before they can work on any guests, Latanision said.
Located at 6403 City West Parkway in Eden Prairie, the salon in a “good location in a growing area” and reasonably priced, he said.
The salon is full-service, offering hair, nail, massage, facial and waxing services. Future Concepts Studio + Spa is open Monday through Saturday.
At Spalon Montage, “Look good, feel good — feel good, do good,” is a motto Spalon Montage Manger Ksana Harrington recited over the phone during a recent interview with Southwest News Media.
And it’s one the business — which offers hair, skin and nail services — abides by, she said.
Spalon Montage, 600 Market St., Suite 270, in Chanhassen opened about 20 years ago and has been in it’s current location about 13 years, Harrington said.
“Our biggest thing is our client relations,” Harrington said when asked why customers keep coming back. “All of our clients get top notch service. They leave beyond satisfied.”
While Spalon Montage has a few locations in the area, the Chanhassen shop (home to about 40 employees) is the only one that offers a couple massage room, Harrington said.
“I have a great team,” she said.
Finalists were The Parlour Salon & Spa and Salon Spatoria, both in Victoria.