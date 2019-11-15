"Look good, feel good — feel good, do good," is a motto Spalon Montage Manger Ksana Harrington recited over the phone during a recent interview with Southwest News Media.
And it's one the business — which offers hair, skin and nail services — abides by, she said.
Spalon Montage, 600 Market St., Suite 270, in Chanhassen opened about 20 years ago and has been in it's current location about 13 years, Harrington said.
"Our biggest thing is our client relations," Harrington said when asked why customers keep coming back. "All of our clients get top notch service. They leave beyond satisfied."
While Spalon Montage has a few locations in the area, the Chanhassen shop (home to about 40 employees) is the only one that offers a couple massage room, Harrington said.
"I have a great team," she said.
Finalists were The Parlour Salon & Spa and Salon Spatoria, both in Victoria.