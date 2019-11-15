A bite into one of Pablo's beef street tacos is a bite into 33 years of perfection.
Pablo's beef tacos come in too styles, regular ground beef and spicy. Staff starts with a high quality beef and hand shreds each piece. The beef is seasoned throughout the process creating a fiery taste that can't be found anywhere in the united states.
"(Patrons) tell us they moved to Texas and can't get a beef taco like ours or a meal like ours," said co-owner Ed Schwaesdall.
The Schwaesdall family opened Pablo's Mexican Restaurant — named for the family's patriarch— in 1986, bringing California-style Mexican cooking from their family kitchen to the Shakopee restaurant scene. Brothers Ed and Ron are the second generation to take the reigns.
The finalists were the walleye tacos from Excelsior's Lago Tacos, the steak taco from the Taco Loco in Shakopee, the walleye tacos from Charlie's on Prior in Prior Lake, the tripe tacos from El Huarache in Shakopee, the shrimp taco from R Taco and the carnitas street taco and pork belly street tacos from Bravis Street Food in Shakopee.