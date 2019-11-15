“Personally, I have always felt that the best doctor in the world is the veterinarian. He can’t ask his patients what is the matter. He’s just got to know.”Will Rogers, American humorist and entertainer, said that more than a century ago and it still rings true today. The veterinarians at River Valley Veterinary Service have known what your pet needs ever since they’ve opened their doors in Prior Lake in 1984.The practice was started by by husband and wife team, Dr. Bruce Viren and Dr. Cindy Sellin, and it provides more than just health and wellness for your pet. There’s also grooming, boarding and daily daycare as well.River Valley Veterinary Service relies on its core values — empathy, compassion, understanding and honesty, along with positive attitudes and professionalism. The goal has always been to give pets the best care possible.Other finalists included Waconia Veterinary Clinic, ValueCare Veterinary Clinic, Shakopee Veterinary Clinic, Chaska Valley Veterinary Clinic, Prior Lake Pet Hospital, General and Urgent Care, Excelsior Animal Hospital, VCA Chanhassen Animal Hospital, Jordan Veterinary Clinic and Savage Tower Animal Hospital.