When you think of Waconia, you think about wine, don’t you?
A day trip destination for many wine enthusiasts throughout the metro area and surrounding communities, Waconia boasts three wineries within miles of each other.
It’s a target-rich environment for a bottle or just by the glass.
The best of the best, according to readers, is Schram Vineyards Winery & Brewery on Airport Road.
The dream of a farm boy who loved making wine, who met an uptown girl with a taste for wine and beer, and they put down their roots in the fields of Waconia in 2008. The dream came to fruition when they opened their doors in 2013 as a winery, and soon after, as a brewery as well.
“As Minnesota’s first winery and brewery, we’re passionately dedicated to creating award-winning products and experiences for both wine and beer enthusiasts. Our destination tasting room in Waconia Wine Country is a great spot to visit year round. Check the Schram Vineyards website and social media for year-round events, tasting experiences, wine releases and more,” said Ashley Schram, owner.
Other finalists included Parley Lake Winery and The Winery at Sovereign Estate of Waconia, and Next Chapter Winery in New Prague.