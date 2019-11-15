When Kelly Larson and Jenn Holm partnered up 10 years ago to create a yoga studio in Savage, they didn’t know much about running a business, but they knew they wanted to cultivate a community where all felt welcome.
Celebrating 10 years of business in November 2019, co-owner Larson said the duo has learned a lot over the last decade and the business has grown a lot, too. Situated at 14020 Highway 13, the yoga studio is home to 25 teachers and 57 classes a week ranging from hot yoga, to restorative yoga to classes just for kids and everything in between.
“We really wanted it to be for anybody,” Larson said of Yoga 4 You, hence the company name. “We wanted to create a place where people could practice regardless of age and fitness level.”
Over the years, the business has expanded to add a second studio and private classes. Staying on trend, Yoga 4 You also started offering aerial yoga and pole fitness classes.
Larson said clients travel from all across the southwest metro to practice yoga at Yoga 4 You — from Belle Plaine to Minnetonka. A quality product is important, but so is good community, she said.
“That’s something we really strive for, everybody needs to be supported,” she said.
Finalists were Good and Twisted Yoga in Chaska, Spirit of the Lake Yoga & Wellness Center in Excelsior, ShakRa Yoga & Fitness in Shakopee and The Transformation Club in Chanhassen.