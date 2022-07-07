The Bountiful Basket Food Shelf Board has announced the hiring of Patti Sinykin as its executive director.
Bountiful Basket Food Shelf is a nonprofit organization that provides nearly 40,000 pounds of food to residents of Eastern Carver County, primarily the communities of Carver, Chanhassen, Chaska and Victoria.
Sinykin’s background with the ICA Food Shelf in Minnetonka as advancement director and Loaves and Fishes as its director of development will be useful in her new role.
“Making this hire will allow the Bountiful Basket to continue with existing food relief efforts while also moving us forward with strategic planning, donor development and volunteer management,” said Board Chair Tom Redman in a press release.
For more information on the food shelf go to bountifulbasketfoodshelf.org.