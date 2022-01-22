The shot went up, Minnetonka players crashing the board for a rebound. After the ball pinballed off multiple hands, Jordan Cain caught it, driving to the hoop, his shot floating into the hoop as time expired.
That was how the final seconds played out as Minnetonka won at the buzzer, 73-72, over Hopkins in a match-up of top-10 teams.
@jordancain33 pic.twitter.com/qPYrf6K773— Tonka Webcast (@TonkaWebcast) January 22, 2022
Cain, one of four Skippers in double figures, finished with 17 points.
Minnetonka led 40-31 at halftime before the Royals' duo of CJ O'Hara and eighth grader Jayden Moore led the charge back, combining for 50 points.
The Skippers kept connected with balance, getting a team-high 20 points from Ibrahim El-Amin with Andy Stefonowicz and Alex Jones also in double figures with 16 and 14 points.
It was the third consecutive win over Hopkins for Minnetonka (10-2) by a combined point difference of four.
The Skippers face Edina and third-ranked Wayzata at home on Jan. 25 and 28.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 80, MOUND-WESTONKA 77 2OT
What an introduction to the Wright County Conference.
The first league game for Southwest Christian wasn't decided in regulation, or the first overtime, but a second extra four-minute stretch.
All five starters were in double figures for the Stars, which defeated Mound-Westonka 80-77 in the back half of a girl/boy doubleheader between the two schools.
Jake Berg scored a career-high 18 points to lead Southwest Christian. The senior point guard's previous season-high was 10.
Nick Burke also had 18 points with Brayden Zimmerman (17), Andrew Simonson (10) and Cam Riddle (10) adding to the seventh win in 12 games for the Stars.
Jason Spaeth led all scorers with 27 points for the White Hawks (6-6).
Southwest Christian is at Hutchinson on Monday, Jan. 24.