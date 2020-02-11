Max Carlson will be one to watch this spring for the Burnsville baseball team.
But the senior is not an unknown talent: He was recently named to the Collegiate Baseball's 2020 Preseason High School All-America team. Carlson was one of 61 seniors from across the country named to the first team, while 33 others joined the second squad.
Carlson was picked as a multi-position player. He plays right field for the Blaze when he's not pitching. He's also the only Minnesotan selected for the first or second team.
Carlson has already committed to the University of North Carolina. He could also be selected in the first three rounds of the MLB Amateur Draft this June.
His older brother, Sam Carlson, was selected in the second round (55th overall) in the 2017 draft by the Seattle Mariners. Sam Carlson forfeited his scholarship to the University of Florida and instead signed a deal with $2 million to join the Mariners minor league affiliate, the AZL Mariners, shortly after being drafted.
The older Carlson was also named the 2017 Play Ball! Minnesota Mr. Baseball winner, the first Burnsville player to win the award.
Max Carlson should be in the running for that honor this spring. He has been a member of the Burnsville varsity since ninth grade.