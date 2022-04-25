55-plus

The Community Action Partnership (CAP) Agency serves Scott and Carver counties. Any adult over the age of 60 is eligible for the senior nutrition program, regardless of income.

The Community Action Partnership (CAP) Agency serves Scott and Carver counties and ensures that individuals age 60 and up have access to healthy meals.

Meals are served midday at multiple sites throughout both counties, or delivered to seniors in their homes.

Any adult over the age of 60 is eligible for the senior nutrition program, regardless of income. A donation of $5 per meal is suggested, but not required. No senior is denied meal service.

Site locations, addresses and phone numbers for each are listed below. To make the required seven-day advance meal reservation, call the site at its listed phone number.

For more information on the CAP Agency Senior Nutrition program, or to set up meals for individuals receiving waiver services, call Sarah Tormoen, 952-402-9855. Email address is: seniornutrition@capagency.org.

SCOTT COUNTY

Cardinal Ridge Apartments

200 West State Street

Belle Plaine, MN 56011

952-873-6311

Schule Haus Apartments

100 Fourth Street

Jordan

952-492-2208

(Home-delivered meals only)

Prior Manor Apartments

16049 Franklin Trail SE

Prior Lake

952-447-8895

(Home-delivered meals also available)

Shakopee Home Delivered Meals – Shakopee

CAP Agency

738 1st Ave East

Shakopee

952-402-9814

(Home-delivered meals only)

CARVER COUNTY

Chanhassen City Hall

7700 Market Boulevard

Chanhassen

952-227-1127

(Home-delivered meals only)

Talheim Apartments

407 Oak Street North

Chaska

952-361-5072

Meals served at 11:15 a.m.

(Home-delivered meals also available)

Waconia Legion

233 Olive Street

Waconia

952-442-5478

(Home-delivered meals only)

