The Community Action Partnership (CAP) Agency serves Scott and Carver counties and ensures that individuals age 60 and up have access to healthy meals.
Meals are served midday at multiple sites throughout both counties, or delivered to seniors in their homes.
Any adult over the age of 60 is eligible for the senior nutrition program, regardless of income. A donation of $5 per meal is suggested, but not required. No senior is denied meal service.
Site locations, addresses and phone numbers for each are listed below. To make the required seven-day advance meal reservation, call the site at its listed phone number.
For more information on the CAP Agency Senior Nutrition program, or to set up meals for individuals receiving waiver services, call Sarah Tormoen, 952-402-9855. Email address is: seniornutrition@capagency.org.
SCOTT COUNTY
Cardinal Ridge Apartments
200 West State Street
Belle Plaine, MN 56011
952-873-6311
Schule Haus Apartments
100 Fourth Street
Jordan
952-492-2208
(Home-delivered meals only)
Prior Manor Apartments
16049 Franklin Trail SE
Prior Lake
952-447-8895
(Home-delivered meals also available)
Shakopee Home Delivered Meals – Shakopee
CAP Agency
738 1st Ave East
Shakopee
952-402-9814
(Home-delivered meals only)
CARVER COUNTY
Chanhassen City Hall
7700 Market Boulevard
Chanhassen
952-227-1127
(Home-delivered meals only)
Talheim Apartments
407 Oak Street North
Chaska
952-361-5072
Meals served at 11:15 a.m.
(Home-delivered meals also available)
Waconia Legion
233 Olive Street
Waconia
952-442-5478
(Home-delivered meals only)