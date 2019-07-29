Alissa Carlson, a Chanhassen High School graduate and recent Division II National Championships qualifier for Minnesota State University-Mankato, was the top area finisher at the Minnesota Golf Association Women's Amateur Championship July 23-25 in St. Paul.
Carlson had rounds of 79, 78 and 83 for a three-day total of 240 to place 15th at the Town & Country Club.
Victoria's Madi Hicks rebounded to shoot 78 and 75 over the final two rounds in tying for 16th place (241).
Other local players were Courtney Wedin (82-80-82-244, 20th place) and Tricia Hemann (89-88-90-267, 42nd place), both of Chanhassen High School.