Cars and Caves, the outdoor auto extravaganza featuring collector, classic, and exotic cars, hosted by Chanhassen AutoPlex, continues its 2022 season 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 28.
Cars and Caves Salute to Military Veterans kicks off at 10 a.m. as three T6 aircraft will fly over the AutoPlex. Taps will be played during the military program, which includes a color guard and flag-raising.
Chanhassen Mayor Elise Ryan will also speak during the program, which will be emceed by local actor and voice talent, Bob Edmondson, according to a news release.
Each month a different local, nonprofit organization is highlighted at Cars and Caves. In May, the focus turns to Happy Tails Rescue & Cody’s Heroes, which partners veterans with emotional support dogs. A veteran who worked with Cody’s Heroes to find a service dog for him will be available for interviews. Happy Tails Rescue will also have a few dogs, ready to be adopted.
Cars and Caves features more than 400 vehicles on display indoors and outdoors across the entire Chanhassen AutoPlex campus. Many of the 120 unique, personalized garage condos (referred to as Caves) will be open for visitors to see. Collector car owners are invited to attend and display their vehicle as well.
Cars and Caves is free and includes free on-site parking for guests. Kurbside Catering will be selling tasty food and beverages.
The 2022 Cars and Caves schedule, with charity partners and featured car clubs includes:
- Saturday, May 28: Happy Tails Rescue & Cody’s Heroes
- Saturday, June 25: Ronald McDonald House Charities, Upper Midwest
- Saturday, July 30: Special Olympics Minnesota, Porsche Nord Stern Car Club display
- Saturday, Aug. 27: Wishes and More, Ferrari Club display
- Saturday, Sept. 24: Chanhassen Fire Department, MG Clubs display
Chanhassen AutoPlex is a private garage condominium community located at 8150 Audubon Road in Chanhassen. More info at https://chanhassenautoplex.com.