The Carver City Council on Monday, Dec. 20, approved a 2022 city property tax levy 11.9% higher from 2021.
The $3.6 million levy, is comprised of about $1.84 million in general fund, $1.54 million in debt service and $220,000 in street maintenance funding.
The levy is $383,602 higher than the 2021 adopted levy. It amounts to a city tax increase of about $150 on a home valued at $335,563, according to city figures.
The tax levy also saw double-digit increases in the 2019 and 2020 budget years, and is up 52% from the 2018 adopted levy of $2.37 million.
According to City Manager Brent Mareck, the primary 2022 budget and tax levy drivers consisted of $325,000 in new debt service related to the Jonathan Carver Parkway Improvement Project; $100,000 in additional street maintenance funding connected to the Pavement Management Plan; and about $60,000 in prorated costs to fund a new finance director.