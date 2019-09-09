A recent open house drew plenty of attention and accolades for the new Carver City Hall.
Some were impressed by the new commercial-grade kitchen, while others said the large community room would be a useful for hosting a variety of events.
Others appreciated the design of the nearly $5 million project, saying it fits in well with the historic district and will serve the community well for many decades.
And then there was 4-year-old Jase Sudlow. When asked what he liked most about the two-story building, he smiled and replied: “The elevator.”
His parents, Justin and Katy Sudlow, who moved to downtown Carver about a year ago, said Jase was very interested in examining the new building.
“He has been watching the construction since we moved in, so he’s been badgering us to come and see the inside of it,” Katy said during the open house on Sept. 4. “We think it’s beautiful.”
“I think we’ll be coming here because we want to check out the City Council meetings,” Justin added. “We should be interested in them. Being new and just living down the road, I think we have a vested interest in what happens with the river and downtown area.”
Taffney Van Steenhuyse, business owner of All Things Fabulous boutique store, a short distance from City Hall, is hoping the completion of the construction project will boost sales.
“Getting City Hall open means growth and for my business it means no more chaos,” she said. “I was open before they tore down the old building and there was a significant decrease in my business when City Hall was not here; so it’s really going to be beneficial to downtown businesses.”
Van Steenhuyse and others interviewed commented that the new building is attractive.
“They did a great job on it,” she said. “I know people have noticed it and maybe it will make people coming through downtown hesitate or stop because of how nice it is. It fits right in with the historic district.”
The City Council in February 2016 began investigating options after Village Hall was declared an unsafe structure and ordered closed because of a weakened roof that could collapse.
The new two-story, 10,468-square-foot building replaces the 28-year-old City Hall and 61-year-old Village Hall on the same site, 316 Broadway.
Major features of the new facility’s main floor include a floor community “multipurpose” room capable of seating 198 people at tables and an adjoining 630-square-foot commercial kitchen. The second floor will house City Council chambers, with seating for 36 spectators, five offices, eight work stations and two conference rooms.
The five-member council unanimously approved financing most project by borrowing $4.95 million and repaying the loan over 20 years with property taxes.
“I’m looking forward to having community events here,” said David Baxter. “Getting community members to meet together is such a great thing and having this in place will be good for Carver.”