A Belle Plaine woman recently convinced city of Carver officials that she’s changed enough to warrant a liquor license to eventually take over Lisa’s Place in downtown Carver.
Karen (Clark) Maresch, 44, owner of BSBAR, applied for a combination on-off sale license with Sunday sales for the bar/restaurant at 205 N. Broadway (Lisa’s). Current owner Lisa Schoknecht holds that license.
Maresch indicated she would be unable to purchase the business without the license. A police background check revealed that Maresch has five alcohol-related criminal offenses, including two felonies, between 1997 and 2014, according to city records.
Because of those convictions, Maresch, who was released early from probation in 2020, was asked by the city to provide additional evidence of sufficient rehabilitation and fitness to perform the duties of a liquor licensee, as allowed by state statutes.
Maresch, at a Dec. 5 City Council meeting, provided written and verbal testimony about her past. Others also testified on her behalf, including Councilor Kristy Mock.
Mock and outgoing council member Glen Henry both recused themselves from the license portion of that meeting. Neither provided a reason for recusal, but City Manager Brent Mareck later said Henry’s wife and Mock both work part-time at Lisa’s.
Mock, during her testimony, called Maresch “a light in this world,” echoing Maresch and others who said she had changed and that people should be evaluated on the present rather than the past.
Maresch declined to be interviewed for this article, but in a Nov. 28 memo sent to the City Council, she said, in part: “I have a less than perfect background record. I am, in no way, proud of the decisions I have made but I refuse to allow those bad decisions to define who I am today.”
Maresch outlined her extensive bar/restaurant experiences, including those at Floyd’s in Victoria and The Dog House in Carver.
“I know I will be a great contribution to the city of Carver as a business owner with my vast knowledge of the bar and restaurant business,” Maresch said in her letter.
City officials, at the Dec. 19 City Council meeting, approved granting Maresch the license with the stipulations that she provide specific documents, including insurance coverage, in order for the license to be granted and transferred.
No date of the potential sale of the business was announced, but a city official indicated it could possibly be around Feb. 1.