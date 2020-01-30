Traveling Highway 5, between Highway 41 and Rolling Acres Road/Bavaria Road, may change in the future.
Representatives of Carver County Public Works, the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum and MnDOT met with the Chanhassen City Council at its Monday, Jan. 27 work session.
The City Council listened to proposed road improvements on the drawing board for the section of Highway 5 between Highway 41 and Victoria. The Arboretum has proposed a plan to move its entrance farther west to Minnewashta Parkway, making it a four-way intersection with either traffic lights or a roundabout.
The move would help alleviate traffic backups and improve safety for both those visiting the Arboretum and using Minnewashta Parkway, according to officials.
Angie Stenson, Carver County senior transportation planner, walked through the design proposals with the City Council and city staff.
The highway redesign is meant to ease traffic congestion along Highway 5 at Highway 41, Crimson Bay Road, the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Minnewashta Parkway and Rolling Acres Road/Bavaria Road.
“The goal is to improve the needs out there today to move cars, pedestrians and bikes and to make it safer,” Stenson said.
The highway study began in spring 2019. There are four phases; currently the county is in phase 2, sharing preliminary concepts and getting feedback. The county and the Arboretum are hoping to implement the highway improvements by the end of the year.
In December, Carver County Public Works and the Arboretum had an open house for residents living along the Highway 5 corridor between Highway 41 and Rolling Acres Road/Bavaria Road. They were shown several highway and traffic flow designs under consideration and asked to provide their feedback.
Alan Branhagen, Minnesota Landscape Arboretum operations director, told the City Council the Arboretum “is pushing capacity. With our current entrance, where Highway 5 comes down to two lanes, there have been (traffic) backups to Century Boulevard on occasion.”
Moving the entrance “is our No. 1 priority,” Branhagen said. “We have to stop backing up traffic on 5.”