In celebration of Minnesota Archaeology Month, the Carver County Historical Society and Blondo Consulting are sponsoring the program "Can You Dig It? The Archaeology of Coney Island" on Saturday, Sept. 10.
The free event, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., will dive into Coney Island history through maps, photos and artifacts with information on:
- What do archaeologists do?
- Stone tool technology
- Ceramic technology
- Agriculture and food resources
- Coney Island resort & recreational history
The event will take place at the Carver County Historical Society at 555 West 1st St, Waconia.