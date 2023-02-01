The Carver County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday responded to a report of a man who had apparently shot himself in the hand at a Chanhassen residence, according to a press release from the department.
Deputies who arrived at the Two Twelve Medical Center learned that the 77-year-old Waverly man had sustained non-life threatening injuries to his right hand. He claimed that he had accidentally shot himself while cleaning his handgun, according to the release.
The incident was reported around 11:04 a.m. and happened at a residence in the 1200 block of Lyman Boulevard. The sheriff's office was investigating.