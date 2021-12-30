The 13th annual Carver Lions Soggy Bottom fundraiser event has been scheduled for Jan. 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverside Park in Carver.
The event includes a unique golf tournament, food and beverage availabilities, and several other festivities. The cost is $25 in advance or on the day of the event.
More information can be found under the ‘news and events’ tab at carverlions.org.
Proceeds from the event, which includes donations, are presented to people and families in Carver and the surrounding area who are dealing with various health issues.
Two recipients have been selected: Kelsey Granowski and Derek Thuening.
According to the Carver Lions:
Granowski, 38, of Carver, is a social worker with Carver County and her husband, Andy, is a teacher in District 112. Granowski has two children, ages 6 and 9.
Granowski was diagnosed in the fall with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, which has spread to her bones, lymph nodes and other areas. She is receiving chemotherapy treatments, which are causing hearing loss and tinnitus. She would like to raise breast cancer awareness as part of her journey.
Thuening, 27, was in a serious ATV accident in October on property that he shares with his fiancée, Nicole, and two children, ages 1 and 7. In the accident, Thuening broke his right lower leg, right foot and right upper arm. He also fractured his jaw, ribs, vertebrae, and skull, at the base. Thuening is wheelchair-bound, makes weekly trips to a medical facility and is expected to be out of work for a year.