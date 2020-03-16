Many adult children don’t like to bring up the issues surrounding aging with their parents. When should they talk to parents about selling their home and moving to a senior community? If a parent is widowed, who will check in with them? What if there is a medical emergency? Who has power of attorney. Is there a health directive, and is it one the entire family supports?
Amy Miller, a family mediator, encourages families to have these discussions, now, before it’s too late. “Most families think they’re prepared,” Miller said. “They think they are, but the reality is, once something happens, there is no plan."
Miller, of Eden Prairie, has a Chanhassen office — Miller Mediation and Solution. She was born in Minnesota, grew up in Vermont, then returned to Minnesota. Her previous career was in dispute resolution and mediation for a large global company.
She just happened to find her next calling in family mediation by accident.
“It was last February. I was supposed to be at a church in Mendota, but instead ended up in West St. Paul at the Church of St. Joseph, which was celebrating World Day of the Sick. The church was filled with professionals from healthcare and healing services.
When she introduced herself as a mediator, the doctors started peppering her with anecdotes and questions, telling their stories of seniors coming to the emergency room or urgent care alone, many without a healthcare directive, or even an emergency contact.
“If it’s an emergency, it’s the doctors who have to make those important decisions,” they told Miller. “More and more seniors are coming into clinics, and they’re alone. The doctors said, "We need someone like you."
1 How should adult children approach the subject with their siblings and parents?
A: You could begin by asking your parents for advice. Something along the lines of “I’m trying to make a plan for myself, about my healthcare directive and I need your advice. What did you do?" Seniors need to feel needed and asking them for their advice or their own experience will help initiate that conversation.
2 How do you bring in other family members?
A: Ideally, a family’s financial planners and lawyers would suggest that families consider a family mediation. It’s typical that the kids think, “Oh, mom and dad live in Arizona in a golf community. They’re fine.” But all it takes is an accident or a health emergency to realize there is no plan. Who will come home to oversee the parent’s care, pay bills, take them to appointments? Is it fair that the adult child living closest to the parent takes on all the responsibilities? There needs to be one member who brings everyone together. It can be done through video conferencing, but it’s important all the information is shared, as what mom told one sibling is different than what she told another.
3 Do you create a plan for the family?
A: The family decides how it wants to resolve the issues. I let the family talk it out and I’m there to guide the conversation, but it's not therapy. It’s the family members who decide on how they will handle things. I provide them with resources so they can make the best choices.