The Chanhassen Evening Club Rotary hosts a spaghetti dinner 4-7 p.m. Sunday, May 23 at the Chanhassen American Legion Post 580, 290 Lake Dr. E., Chanhassen.
Cost is $12 a plate. Take out and curbside pick is available.
It is a fundraiser to benefit American Legion staff affected by pandemic and the club’s Veterans Council Holiday Gift Giving Project. The Chanhassen Evening Rotary has worked with Carver County Veterans Services Office (CVSO) to put together a gift-giving program to serve Carver County veterans.
There will be a raffle on many items, with winners pulled at 7 p.m. for each donated prize. Winners will be notified.
The Rotary Club welcomes visitors at the weekly meetings held on Tuesdays at American Legion Post 580, with social hour starting at 5 p.m.