There could be a slight increase in the city of Chanhassen’s 2020 tax levy.
Last year, the Chanhassen City Council approved a preliminary tax levy of $11,019,868. The figure that Finance Director Greg Sticha presented to council at its Monday night meeting was $11,196,968, a $177,100 or 1.6% increase.
Sticha will present a more specific budget proposal to the council in September.
101 UPDATE
During the council work session Monday, Jason Wedel, public works director/city engineer, updated the council on the Highway 61/Flying Cloud Drive project, which will be completed this November.
Before Highway 101 is completely closed for construction in June 2020, Flying Cloud will be open to traffic. The detour to Highway 61 will be Audubon Boulevard.
The four homes in Vogelsberg Court will be demolished by the end of 2019. There will also be extensive tree clearing along sections of the roadway. Tree replacement along the corridor is estimated to be a half million dollars, according to the city.
The Highway 101 improvements will include pedestrian underpasses at Highway 61/Flying Cloud, providing access to the highway bridge to Shakopee. The bike trail will become a bridge overpass at the same grade it is now; the highway will be lowered.
Due to the steep grade, brine sprayers may be installed to aid in de-icing part of the road.
LOTUS LAKE
After hearing residents speak again on Lotus Lake wake and high water levels at the start of Monday’s council meeting, Mayor Elise Ryan outlined the next steps Chanhassen will take to address the issue.
A round table will take place this fall, providing an opportunity “to collectively take feedback for all of our lakes,” Ryan said. “This isn’t isolated to Lotus Lake. (City Manager) Todd Gerhardt is working on it. There are myriad issues affecting all of our city lakes.”
As to issuing an emergency wake, Ryan had City Engineer Jason Wedel take lake level readings earlier in the day. The measurement was 895.71 feet, not at 896.3 to trigger the emergency wake restriction. “We’re below that,” Ryan said. “We as a city don’t see an emergency.”
Earlier during visitor presentations, Mark Page, a Lotus Lake resident, addressed the council about ongoing concerns raised by some Lotus Lake residents about wake surfing and its impact on lake shore erosion.
“They said it was a big issue,” Page told council, but he disagrees, and criticized a survey conducted the Lotus Lake Conservation Alliance earlier this year. He said not all households were included in the survey, and overall, “this is a public lake.”
Larry Koch addressed council. “We need to take action to stop this,” Koch said, and referred to scientific studies of wakes and shoreline damage. “Look at the science, the facts.”
“When I saw the damage from the wake surfing, I couldn’t be quiet,” said JoAnn Syverson. “Everything I’ve mentioned is backed by science. We’re just standing up for what we believe in and what we know is right.”
“The water quality has never been great, predating wave surfing,” said Steve Corkery, another Lotus Lake resident. “Instead,” he said the city needs to look at runoff into the lake. Or the condition of the city streets. Ours looks like the surface of the moon,” Corkery said.
EDC named
On Monday, the council selected five members for its newly formed Economic Development Commission, an advisory group.
Anne Heinz and James Ebeling were appointed to the two three-year terms; Stephen Stamy, James Sanford and Kathleen Donovan were appointed to the three two-year terms.
Retiring firefighter
The Chanhassen Fire Department filled the council chambers Monday to honor retiring firefighter Barry Steckling, who served 20 years.
Chief Don Johnson recognized Steckling for his service. Steckling was presented with his firefighter’s helmet and badge, and his family was also thanked.