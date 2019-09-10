The Chanhassen Red Birds were honored at Monday’s Chanhassen City Council meeting, with Sept. 9, 2019 declared Chanhassen Red Birds Day. The Red Birds clinched the 2019 Minnesota State Amateur Class B Championship title and trophy.
The Red Birds defeated Dundas 8-1 and 9-2 on Labor Day at Irish Stadium in Maple Lake, making them back-to-back Class B townball champions. They also won the title in 2018.
After a string of “whereas,” compliments and formalities, Mayor Elise Ryan presented the team with an official proclamation on behalf of the council, city and all citizens. Then the council celebrated the team with a cake.
The team was coached by Mike Ralston, Mike Arnold and Matt Schrad. The team includes Brandon Arnold, Nick Smith, Derek Smith, Michael Jurgella, Aaron Pfaff, Aaron Kloeppner, Matthew Smith, Logan Spitzack, Justin Arnold, Luke Roskam, Joe Jersak, Justin Bach, Riley Johnson, Ryan Diers, John Straka, John Eischens, Miles Nablo, Zach Hartford, Dominic Reed, Zach Hoffmann, Garrett Fischer, Justin Anderson, Chris Choles, Justin Jeronimous and Shawn Riesgraf.
Tequila Butcher
The City Council approved an on-sale intoxicating liquor license with Sunday sales application submitted by Rheata C. Donatell and Rodrigo Lopez-Andrade, owners of Tequila Butcher, a new restaurant that will be opening in the former Applebee’s building at 590 West 79th St. in November this year.
The restaurant specializes in smoked meats and craft spirits. The restaurant is currently undergoing a $1 million remodel, which will include the addition of two patios. The total size of the bar, restaurant, and two patios equals 7,369 square feet. Projected guest seating is 165 seats in the restaurant interior and 132 seats in the seasonal patios.
A public hearing notice was sent to all property owners within 500 feet of the proposed site. No comments were received.
The owners also own and operate three other restaurants in Minnesota — Bourbon Butcher, 20700 Chippendale Ave., Farmington; Burgers and Bottles, 1278 Lone Oak Road, Eagan; and Whiskey Inferno, 14425 Highway 13, Savage.