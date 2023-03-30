The city has recently received numerous comments and concerns about an apparent increase in the number of deer sightings, according to Mayor Elise Ryan’s March 17 Message to the Mayor newsletter.
In response, City Manager Laurie Hokkanen spoke with the assistant area wildlife manager for the DNR, Tim Pharis, about the concerns. Ryan recounted some of that conversation’s highlights in her most recent newsletter.
The city learned that deer management efforts are only conducted in the winter, so its soonest action would come at the end of this year. The process includes the adoption of a wildlife management plan, approval of the plan by the DNR, and a period for public comment. Implementation requires contracting with USDA Wildlife Services or a private contractor, and with lethal management 50% of the deer meat is required to go to a food shelf or someone in need of food assistance.
Despite the severe winter weather, Tim Pharis anecdotally observed that he has received more calls about deer and turkey this winter than in the previous 14 years combined, according to the newsletter. The city council is pursuing more information and specifics about what the implementation of a deer management plan would entail.
Last year, a road safety audit of State Highway 7 was conducted and showed that in certain sections of the highway, as much as 31% of crashes were deer-involved. Additionally, last August the City Council received an ordinance request from a community member hoping to restrict resident feeding of wildlife. In the request, the commenter noted an increase in deer, turkeys, raccoons and geese in their neighborhood.
In terms of the turkey population, 2023 marks the 50-year anniversary of the reintroduction of wild turkeys to Minnesota, according to the DNR. Once nearly nonexistent in Minnesota, wild turkey repopulation efforts have been quite successful. Too successful, some would argue.
According to the Minnesota DNR, when turkeys, usually in urban areas, become too comfortable with human interaction their behavior can become problematic. “At first, the appearance of turkeys is usually novel and welcome. Property owners often regrettably feed the birds to encourage them to stay. It is only after the droppings accumulate, property is damaged, or residents are chased by aggressive jakes that they are considered a nuisance,” according to the DNR.
Golden Valley began the implementation of a non-lethal turkey management plan in 2019. The plan cites aggressive turkeys and property damage as primary concerns. Maple Grove also has a wildlife management plan that addresses its deer, geese and turkey populations.
Licenses for turkey hunting went on sale March 1, with the hunting season officially set to begin in April. As part of its Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, the DNR is hosting a free webinar April 5 to discuss turkey hunting tips, including calling techniques and different types of calls. Registration is required for those interested in the event.