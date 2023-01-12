Eleven people have applied to fill a vacant seat on the Chanhassen City Council, according to City Manager Laurie Hokkanen. The application deadline was Jan. 6.
The council planned to reduce that number at its work session Jan. 9, then interview the remaining candidates, likely between 3 and 6, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the Fountain Conference Room on the lower level of City Hall, Hokkanen said.
The council will vote to fill the vacancy at its Jan. 23 meeting, with the new councilor sworn in that evening. The new councilor will replace Lucy Rehm, who was elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives in November.
“The city is grateful for the strong interest in the community and willingness to serve expressed by these individuals,” Hokkanen said. “The city will also soon be seeking applicants to serve on city commissions for those interested in getting more involved with the city.”
The applicants include: Joshua Kimber, Troy Reine, Kristin Fulkerson, Kelsey Alto, Jeffrey Shelstad, Kara Cassidy, William Cripe, Balakrishna Chintaginjala, Luke Bame, Dorothy Coffey and Mark Randall.
Alto is a current Planning Commissioner and is on the Park Referendum Task Force; Randall is a former Planning Commissioner (2016-2021); Cassidy currently serves on the Commission on Aging; Fulkerson chairs the Environmental Commission and is on the Park Referendum Task Force; Kimber serves on the Park Referendum Task Force; and Chintaginjala served on the Environmental Commission (2015-2016), Hokkanen said.
Rental ordinance
In other council news, the city is also reminding residents of a change in its short-term rental ordinance, which requires properties rented for periods of less than 30 consecutive days to apply for and receive a license from the city, which costs $200.
The license stipulates the number of overnight guests and overnight vehicles that may be present on the property and requires the operators and guests of short term rentals to abide by certain standards.
Those standards include, in part: complying with the nuisance ordinance; having the appropriate number of waste containers; not exceeding the number of allowable guests and vehicles; and not obstructing neighbors’ residences.
The maximum occupancy is two adults per bedroom plus two additional adults, and the maximum overnight parking is two vehicles plus one for each available garage stall.