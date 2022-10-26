After months of planning, 200 Chaska Middle School East seventh-graders interviewed 21 Minnesota veterans on Oct. 18 about their experiences serving in the military.
The students then put together “trading cards” with photos, quotes and information gathered in the interviews to be showcased to parents and the veterans on Nov. 18. These interviews were set up to be practices and guides for future conversations with veterans, particularly those directly in the lives of the students.
“It’s been such a great collaboration with Carver County Veteran Services. We’ve had just so much fun imagining all the different ways that this can be of service and of use to veterans,” said former teacher Rachel Berg Scherer.
COMING TOGETHER
The idea came about when Veteran Service Officer Dan Tengwall and Berg Scherer met while holding "vote yes" signs outside their elementary school before the 2021 referendum. Once they started chatting, Tengwall learned that Berg Scherer has a sister whose job in the military she doesn’t know much about.
In Tengwall’s work with Carver County Veteran Services, where he meets with veterans or another familiar representative to connect them to the benefits they have earned, this is not uncommon.
“If family members don’t know if they served in the Army, Navy, Air Force, or Marines, if they don’t know when they served, they don’t know what they did, then it’s difficult for us to help that veteran,” Tengwall said.
From this conversation, Tengwall and Berg Scherer decided to find a way to engage veterans and their family members in storytelling. The two reached out to ECC schools to gauge interest in connecting with students there and Chaska Middle School East civics teachers Andrew Waller and Kathryn Rotunda enthusiastically joined the project.
“I can talk until I’m blue in the face about what it means to serve your community, but when someone has done it in the way that our veterans have, it’s so much more meaningful coming from them,” Waller said.
In sixth grade, students learn about American wars and military service in the spring, so choosing seventh-grade students for this fall project, as it coincides with Veterans Day on Nov. 11, seemed fitting.
Waller and Rotunda prepared the students for the interviews by teaching the value of service, civic engagement and understanding primary sources. The 200 seventh graders were then split up into groups and each group was tasked with getting to know one of the 21 veterans in their 25-minute Q&A—which, according to Waller and Rotunda, was truly not enough time.
THE VETS
Tengwall utilized the network of veterans the CCVS has, reached out to local legions and VFWs and called in a few favors to bring together a diverse group of veterans from around Minnesota.
The event had veterans who served in Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan; there were those who served in the Navy, a submariner, a retired chaplain, several commanders and more.
“The one thing they all had in common is that they served and they were interested in helping,” Tengwall said.
Tengwall shared his own experiences with a group of students at the event, as he served in Kuwait and Iraq as a first lieutenant and platoon leader, and retired as a captain.
“I think that’s an important takeaway for kids—that veterans are not all from WWII and aging,” Berg Scherer said. “A lot of people are still very young and very involved.”
He was initially a bit overwhelmed by the students, but noted that Berg Scherer’s questions helped guide the conversation. The module included over 60 questions to prompt conversation. Examples include:
- What made you decide to join the military?
- What branch of the military did you join?
- Why did you choose that branch? (Did/do you have family that served?)
- What has been your favorite job? Which was the worst?
- What is something funny that you did or had done to you in the military that you would not have gotten away with at home?
- How has your military service shaped you?
According to Tengwall, when Berg Scherer put together the module of questions for the students, she consulted with a professional psychologist to ensure that no inappropriate or triggering questions would be listed.
“If you find that your veteran is struggling, don’t push, because that’s not the point of this,” Tengwall said. “The point is not to find out the deepest, darkest secrets, the point is just to get the conversation started.”
While this was just a “trial run” and there are a few things that will need to be changed in the future, Berg Scherer called it a “resounding success.”